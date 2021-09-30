‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Set To Release On December 29

Mumbai: The action series called The Book of Boba Fett is all set to release on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. The series will be released in four different languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

Taking about the next Star action series-‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ it is described as The Mandalorian Season 2.5, which is why it is airing between The Mandalorian Season 2 and (delayed) Season 3. The production team has also considered The Book of Boba Fett as the third season of The Book of Boba Fett. Mandalorian, with its eight-episode numbers such as “301”, “302” and so forth, in contrast to the standard “101”, “102”, etc., which would be the standard for the first season of a new series. And in front of the screen, in addition to Morrison, Ming-Na Wen will return as mercenary Fenek Shand.

It series consists of a total of eight episodes which will reportedly run longer equivalent to both seasons of The Mandalorian. The two live-action Star Wars series also share most of the creative team. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, and executive producer, and Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, are deeply involved in directing the episode in The Book of Boba Fett. Robert Rodriguez, who directed The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6, which brought back Fett, directed several episodes on The Book of Boba Fett.