The Body Shop’s iconic Christmas collection is back with 3 new limited-edition ranges

It’s that time of the year when there’s a nip in the air, perfect for getting cosy by bundling up with plenty of layers. A festive cheer also sets in, and The Body Shop, a Britain-based international personal care brand known for introducing some iconic, limited edition products, including some which have festive-inspired scents, has kept up its tradition this year as well. For this year’s Christmas, The Body Shop is launching a fantastic range of gift sets – from hand cream to shower gel and face masks to lip balm, in 3 limited-edition ranges Wild Pine, Passionfruit, and Spiced Orange. So, whether you’re looking for stocking fillers, main gifts, Secret Santa presents, or even a seasonal treat for yourself, you’re sure to find something special.

This year’s special festive scents are Oranges, Stockings, Spiced Orange and Pine and Divine Wild Pine enriched with moisturizing properties, scents of juicy orange and hints of mint and sandalwood. The 3 new ranges contain multiple products such as hand balms, shower gels, body butter, body yoghurt, body scrub, and body lotion-to-oils. Besides the limited-edition products, The Body Shop’s Christmas collection also includes its Avocado, Shea and Edelweiss ranges designed to give you the ultimate self-care experience. Each range also has combos and gift sets that are perfect for festive gifting to bring Christmas cheer to your friends and family.

The products don’t just bring joy to the buyers by allowing them to pamper themselves with fragrant and indulgent skin and hair care but also to those who helped create them. Underlining its commitment to give back to society through its Community Fair Trade programme, The Body Shop’s bespoke initiative will allow its small-hold producers to gain market access and invest in socially and environmentally beneficial projects. So, each time a purchase is made, you support communities worldwide, and with gift sets for all budgets, there’s really no reason to think twice.

Here’s a brief on the new collection:

Wild Pine Limited Edition: A fresh-scented Christmas gift

Who wouldn’t want to smell refreshing? The Body Shop’s Wild Pine range is an excellent vegan Christmas gift with products that have an invigorating fragrance that will leave your skin feeling rejuvenated. The product range comprises of shower gel, hand balm, body lotion-to-oil, body butter, and an eau de toilette. The range also has Pine & Divine Essentials gift that comes with a hand balm, a shower gel, and a body lotion-to-oil and a Pine & Divine Mini gift that contains a shower gel and body butter.

Buy Here: https://www.thebodyshop.in/ range/wild-pine/c/c000168/

Spiced Orange Limited Edition Range: The embodiment of cosy

When we think of winter and Christmas, we think of cosying up. The Body Shop’s limited-edition Spiced Orange range is the perfect embodiment of that. With the comforting scent of juicy orange, warm vanilla, and nutty cinnamon, the products in this range are made of 97% natural ingredients. It’s truly comfort in a box. Most products in this range are vegan, with all of the packaging 100% recyclable. The special edition includes shower gel, hand balm, body butter, body scrub, and body yoghurt. There are also 2 gift sets – The Oranges & Stockings Spiced Orange mini gift with a shower gel and body butter and The Oranges & Stockings Spiced Orange essentials gift that comes with a shower gel, a hand balm, and body yoghurt.

Buy here: https://www.thebodyshop.in/ range/spiced-orange/c/c000167/

Passionfruit: A fruity treat

With a fruity scent that has a surprising sharpness and a cooling hit, The Body Shop’s special edition Passionfruit range gives one unbelievable olfactory satisfaction. Every product in the range is juicy and luscious, and while it seems like a summer ingredient, it’s incredibly nourishing on the skin, leaving it supple and smooth. The range consists of a body mist, body butter, body yoghurt, body scrub, and shower gel that are sure to delight your senses and revitalise your skin.

While it’s a joyous occasion, Christmas can be a challenging time for the planet, with all the extra packaging being discarded and the increased plastic usage. As a brand dedicated to protecting the planet by taking a sustainable approach, all of The Body Shop products’ packaging is either biodegradable or recyclable. The brand has partnered with the Get Paper industry since 1989 and Teddy Exports to bring you gorgeous and stylish gift pouches made of 100% jute, apart from elegant gift boxes and bags. Besides, while the brand stands for cruelty-free products, most of them carry the Vegan label too.

Buy here: https://www.thebodyshop.in/ range/passionfruit/c/c000169/

Further, The Body Shop’s recently launched Edelweiss range takes self-care to a new level. With extracts from the prized edelweiss flower, which contains 43% more antioxidant power than retinol. The products in the range help gently clear the dust and pollution settling on your face, giving you smoother and more resilient skin. The range includes an eye concentrate, a bouncy sleep mask, a cleansing concentrate, a bouncy jelly mist, an intense smoothing day cream, a liquid peel, a sheet mask, and a daily serum concentrate. Additionally, the brand’s Shea range comprises of a shampoo, conditioner, body butter, shower cream, hand wash, a body lotion, and a hair mask, all designed to provide the ultimate indulgence with a nutty fragrance and intense hydration

So, this Christmas, gift yourself and your loved ones much-needed indulgence with The Body Shop’s exciting new range because there’s something for every skin type and budget! You can view/buy the full list of products here https://www.thebodyshop.in/ gifts/christmas-gifts/c/ c000156