The Bitcoin price is ready for a breakout

There is a looming fear among certain analysts that Bitcoin and other Altcoins are set for a disappointing collapse. The fear stems from already market correction that wiped billions of dollars from the crypto market after a decade-long bullish run that saw BTC break several records and establish itself as the de facto currency of the crypto market.

Time to hold and wait

The reason for the split opinion comes from BTC technical analysis. Ever since the Bitcoin price began hovering around the 46,000 dollar mark, the market decided to remain eerily quiet.

The significant drop experienced this week was mainly due to unwound positions. That’s to say, the closure of highly complicated trading positions.

The problem with these positions is that they created an air of unease among technical traders. It signals that the market is overleveraged and due for another correction that could see Bitcoin price drop to the 30,000 dollar range.

If true, that would effectively wipe out billions of dollars off the crypto market and force BTC holders to move out of Bitcoin and into altcoins to hedge their risk even further.

Moreover, it would allow Ethereum and other altcoins to chew away at the market share that Bitcoin has enjoyed since its inception. That could create a self-feeding loop that would be devastating for BTC holders. But, not everything is as gloomy as it sounds.

Exponential Average Indicator shows another story

The 50-day Exponential Average Indicator, or EMA for short, doesn’t see the doom and gloom projected by some analysts. In fact, by the Bitcoin price hovering at the 46,000 dollar mark, it’s testing its support.

Bitcoin recently recovered its 42.800 dollar 50-day EMA support in July. Therefore it makes sense for things to be moving this way. As one analyst explained while talking to Cointelegraph, “Looks like a bullish pennant to me. Impulsive bounce followed by consolidation.”

The majority of technical traders share this sentiment. The 50-day EMA shows an upward trend that has been met with a short pause. Therefore, it’s not irrational to think this sudden drop in value does not affect the overall bullish trend Bitcoin reflects recently.

Moreover, it would be unwise to take the 9,000 dollar drop as a sign of the end times. All the transactions during that period came from new users. Long-term crypto holders’ kept an unwavering control over their BTC.

Hold or sell?

The answer to this question relies upon looking at the bigger picture. Significant crypto players like Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana all rose during the Bitcoin downfall.

Whenever the market is due for a severe correction, these coins tend to follow the Bitcoin price. However, this was not the case. That signals that there is no fear about BTC being ready for another massive drop. If anything, this is a call for another bullish run that could see Bitcoin settle at $50,000 or higher.

So to those looking for an answer, well, there is none. Nevertheless, the best thing to do during uncertain times is to hold instead of sell.