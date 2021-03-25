The Big Bull’s first song Ishq Namazaa out!

Mumbai: The first track from Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie The Big Bull has been released. The song titled Ishq Namazaa is a soothing romantic number featuring Abhishek and Nikita Dutta.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Abhishek Bachchan wrote,“Aur jabse mile hain, gumshuda hain saara jahan Multiple musical notes #IshqNamazaa, song out now”. The song is a compilation of how their love journey, marriage, and their life. The lyrics are very soothing and will soon tug with your heart.

The movie is Abhishek’s first collaboration with Nikita and fans are waiting to watch the chemistry of the new pair.

The trailer of the movie was released earlier in March in which Abhishek portrays the role of a relentless stock trader with dreams of becoming India’s richest man. The film is inspired by ‘true events’ of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta’s life.

In this film, Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film’s trailer showed strong similarities with the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Co-produced by Ajay Devgn, The Big Bull also features Ileana D’Cruz in the lead and will be having a digital release on April 8 this year.