The Big Bull: Trailer Of Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz’s engaging drama out

Mumbai: The trailer of “The Big Bull” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz was released by the makers on Friday. With an intriguing plot, the trailer rides on drama and Bachchan looks ambitious in this anticipated project.

The trailer sees Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah, an ambitious businessman who wants to become India’s first billionaire.

While the audience was familiarised with Harshad Mehta’s story by the popular web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” by Harshad Mehta last year, The Big Bull brings its own distinctiveness.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull also stars Ram Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D’Cruz in supporting roles.

The film is all set to release on Disney + Plus on April 8, 2021.