‘The Big Bull’ Teaser Out, Film To Release On April 8

Mumbai: The teaser of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming starrer The Big Bull was released today along with the release date. The film, inspired by the life of stock broker Harshad Mehta, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 8.

Abhishek shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex.”

The 30-second teaser gives a glimpse of Mumbai in the 80s and how the humble broker went on to become the most powerful bull in the stock world. In the teaser video, producer Ajay Devgn`s voice plays in the background as he introduces the lead character of the highly-anticipated film.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D`Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more. The trailer of the movie will release on March 19.

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

A web show titled ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020.