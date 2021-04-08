The Big Bull Out On Hotstar Tonight! Scam 1992 Fan Asks Reason To Watch; Abhishek Gives Classy Reply

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, which has been making a lot of noise, will be out on Hotstar today at 7:30 pm.

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex slate, which was announced last year.

The movie is produced by Devgn and Anand Pandit with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma attached as co-producers.

The story of Harshad Mehta—from single-handedly taking the stock market to dizzying heights before his catastrophic downfall—was recently put to screen by filmmaker Hansal Mehta in last year’s acclaimed series, “Scam 1992”.

The Big Bull, also features Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah.

On Monday, April 5, a Twitter user asked Abhishek Bachchan why should he watch The Big Bull when he has already watched Hansal Mehta’s The Scam 1992.

In response to the tweet, Abhishek, who never fails to impress his audience with his wit, wrote, “I’m in it” with a winking emoji.

I’m in it. 😉🤣 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021



The Big Bull and Scam 1992 are inspired by Harshad Mehta’s life. Harshad Mehta made headlines in the 90s for being the mastermind behind one of the biggest stock market scams in history. When the film’s trailer was released, it drew a lot of comparisons with Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which released in 2020.

However, the makers of The Big Bull maintain that the film has been made with a completely different approach.