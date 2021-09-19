The Batman Director Reveals New Look at Robert Pattinson on Batman Day

New York: The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared a new image from the Robert Pattinson starrer to celebrate Batman Day.

Batman Day falls on the third Saturday of every September, with this year’s celebratory event taking place on the 18th. It’s a big day for fans of the iconic DC Comics hero so Matt Reeves took to Twitter to drop an exciting sneak peek at The Batman to mark the occasion.

Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

The reboot, pitting “Battinson” against a rogues gallery of Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), will reveal an exclusive new trailer when The Batman returns to DC FanDome 2021. Reeves will be on hand for the global online fan event launching October 16, where the Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker will “share a lot more” about the new movie now in post-production for release on March 4, 2022.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4.