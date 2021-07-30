The Audio Film Project by Red FM: Sunny Leone wishes success to Vikram Bhatt

Bhubaneswar: 93.5 RED FM’s ‘The Audio Film Project’ that started 26th July, with ace Bollywood director, Vikram Bhatt narrating the high intensity horror and thriller stories have mesmerised scores of listeners with a never-before experience in the form of audio film series.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone today wished the ‘sultan of spooky cinema’ Vikram Bhatt success for his ongoing ‘The Audio Film Project’. In a video message, Sunny expressed how excited she is to listen to the thrilling stories with her eyes closed and experience the spine-chilling content.

The numero uno of thriller, horror and mystery stories Vikram Bhatt has now brought the chills on a radio set near you. Only on Red FM “The Audio Film Project”, every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm. Isse Aankhen Band Karke Dekho!

Catch “The Audio Film Project” Podcast on the RED FM India app and on all leading Podcast Platforms.

About Print Partner

Leading Odia daily “Pragativadi”, is the print partner for RED FM Odisha Edition of the upcoming audio storytelling show featuring ace Bollywood director, Vikram Bhatt as narrator of the high-intensity horror and thriller stories. Pragativadi will disseminate the show updates of ‘The Audio Film Project’ to mass audiences through print and digital formats.