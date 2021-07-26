The Audio Film Project by Red FM: Experience the thrilling episode narrated by Vikram Bhatt

93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, today aired the first episode of ‘The Audio Film Project’ as the sultan of spooky cinema Vikram Bhatt narrated the thrilling journey of a girl in search of her missing journalist sister.

As the story goes, Sia travels 444 KMs from Kanpur to Delhi in search of her missing journalist sister Simran. But the odds aren’t in her favour and the journey has just begun. Will Sia be able to overcome these obstacles or will she also end up in the abyss?

The episode is available on Red FM APP and all leading podcast platforms.

Tune in to experience the audio web series every Monday- Saturday at 9 PM with Director Vikram Bhatt on “The Audio Film Project” only on Red FM! Isse Aankhen Band Karke Dekho!

About Print Partner

Leading Odia daily “Pragativadi”, is the print partner for RED FM Odisha Edition of the upcoming audio storytelling show featuring ace Bollywood director, Vikram Bhatt as narrator of the high-intensity horror and thriller stories. Pragativadi will disseminate the show updates of ‘The Audio Film Project’ to mass audiences through print and digital formats.