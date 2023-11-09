The Archies Trailer: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Gang Take You Back To 60s Of Riverdale

Mumbai: Netflix India today launched the much-anticipated trailer of The Archies, a Zoya Akhtar spectacle produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, that transports the audience to the whimsical world of 1960s Riverdale, India. Starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, the trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics.

The Archies is set in the 1960s, in the whimsical world of a hill station called Riverdale in India. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the seven characters navigating through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer takes fans back to 1906 when Riverdale welcomed teenagers Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Dilton, Ethel, Moose and others. They spent their time skating, dancing and romancing. Their idyllic life in the town changes when Veronica’s father begins to take over his business expansion plans. While everyone hates Veronica for not trying to intervene and stop her father, they later team up to protect their home.

Starting from highlighting the lives of these students at Riverdale to the college romance and their struggles and activism, everything makes the story relevant. Other than this, the characters will also serve as nostalgia to readers of the comic books.

The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie comics. The upcoming movie will premiere on the giant streaming platform, Netflix, on December 7. The Archies is written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre.