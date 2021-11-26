Thanksgiving 2021: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Mushy Pics

New York: Amid divorce rumours, Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday and shared a few photos from their celebrations.

After the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas’ surname Jonas from her social media handle, speculations about the couple’s split started surfacing on social media. The star couple shut all the reports on Thanksgiving by posting mushy pictures.

Recently, Priyanka featured in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast and took potshots at Nick and his brothers, Joe and Kevin.

Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. The Christian wedding was officiated by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, who is a pastor.