Thanks To Crowd-Funding, Covid-Hit Odisha Youth Undergoes Lung Transplant

Chennai: Odisha youth Amrit Pradhan, who has been suffering from pneumonia and septicaemia in the lungs after testing positive for Covid-19 in June earlier this year, got a new life as he went through lung transplant.

The lungs were first operated out from a youth who died after falling from a multi storey building in Chennai and later transplanted in Amrit’s body under the watch of a team of specialist doctors at the Chennai Apollo Hospitals.

The operation lasted for around eight to ten hours.

Amrit, a resident of Basudev Nagar area in the Berhampur city of Ganjam district is an engineer at by profession. He along with his other family members contracted Covid in May. While all his family members recuperated from the disease, his health condition deteriorated. Doctors at the AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneshwar advised his family for a lung transplant.

Later with help of massive crowd-funding and expenditure from personal accounts, Amrit was airlifted to Chennai where he was put under ECMO support.