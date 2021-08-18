Thanks PM Modi For His Active Support To Indian Sports And Athletes: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: Olympic gold medalist and young sports sensation Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter’s support has played an active role in promoting Indian sports and athletes.

While sharing series of photos with PM Modi, Chopra wrote, “It was a great honour to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence. Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes.”

While interacting with Neeraj on Monday, PM Modi hailed the star athlete and said, “When you threw your second attempt, you celebrated straight away, this can only come on the back of a lot of confidence.”

To this Neeraj replied, “Sir confidence comes from training, my training was good so I was confident as soon as I threw the javelin for the second time. Our game depends on our opponents too but we have to give our best. We need to focus on ourselves.”

PM Modi appreciated Neeraj and said, “I have seen that success doesn’t get to your head and loss doesn’t stay in your mind…”

Chopra scripted history and became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.