As the comedy entertainer Fukrey 3 marks its first anniversary, Pulkit Samrat takes a moment to reflect on the journey of this beloved franchise. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is the third instalment in the Fukrey series, with Pulkit reprising his role as the endearing Hunny. To celebrate the occasion, Pulkit shared a delightful behind-the-scenes video with his Fukrey gang, captioning it, “A glimpse of Hunnymoon with the #Fukrey gang! #OneYearOfFukrey3 Alreadyyyy!! Feels like yesterday! Thank you everyone for the love!! ”

Watch the BTS video here:

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DAc11wYoNbW/?igsh= b2dwMzg4MnV0ZHY1

Pulkit expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans and audiences for their overwhelming support, which helped make Hunny one of the most iconic characters of his career. Known for his boundless energy, Pulkit brought his unique charm to the role, making Hunny a nationwide favourite. His impeccable comedic timing resonated with both the youth and the masses, solidifying his place in the hearts of many.

The film also featured stellar performances by Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. For Pulkit, the Fukrey franchise has been a platform for growth, allowing him to evolve as an actor while delivering lighthearted entertainment.