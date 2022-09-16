Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi’s Manike Bollywood Version Out!

New Delhi: The first song of Thank God has been released on Friday. The song titled Manike is the Bollywood version of the viral song Manike Mage Hithe. It features Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sidharth captioned it: “Ayaan Kapoor faces the true test of temptation, Lust/Vaasna…#Manike Song Out Now. #ThankGod in cinemas this Diwali, on 25th October!”

Check out Thank God song Manike:

Thank God marks Sidharth’s first theatrical release since 2019’s Marjaavaan. Thank God is a T-Series Films & Maruti International production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.