‘Thangalaan’ gets huge shoutout from Suriya Ahead of release on Independence Day

Actor Suriya gave a shoutout to Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film, ‘Thangalaan’.

The film is gearing up for a grand release in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. He congratulated director Pa Ranjith, the lead Vikram, and the entire team ahead of the film’s release.

On August 14, Suriya shared the Tamil poster of ‘Thangalaan’ and wrote,

“This win will be huge!!” He also tagged the entire cast and crew in his X post.

Director Pa Ranjith was overwhelmed seeing Suriya’s post and wrote a reply while thanking him,

“Thank you sir #Suriya_offl (sic),” he replied.

Actor Vikram also thanked Suriya for his wish.

Actor Suriya whose next Kanguva is all set to release on 10th October 2024 recently released the trailer of the film and has been getting lots of love and adoration from his fans for his intense look.

Thangalaan, written and directed by Pa Ranjith, is a historical drama featuring a star-studded cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai. The script was co-written by Ranjith along with Tamil Prabha and Azhagiral Periyavan.