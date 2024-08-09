‘Thangalaan’ Director Pa Ranjith Thanks Vikram for Pushing Through Painful Reshoots!

At a recent promotional event, director Pa. Ranjith shared insights into making his highly anticipated pan-India film ‘Thangalaan’, revealing that the film’s climax had to be reshot after the initial wrap-up.

He explained that while the actors had moved on to their subsequent projects, they were called back to reshoot the climax because he wasn’t satisfied with the original footage.

During the event, Pa. Ranjith apologized to actor Vikram for the gruelling nature of the multiple fight sequences, which were especially challenging. Vikram endured severe injuries to his ribs, requiring surgeries as a result. Ranjith acknowledged that while filming, he was so focused on capturing the scene that he didn’t check on the actors’ well-being, viewing them solely as their characters—Vikram as Thangalaan and Daniel Caltagirone as Lord Clement. This intense focus led him to be more demanding on set, and at times outright cruel while shooting those scenes.

‘Thangalaan’ is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.