Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut’s New Song Teri Aankhon Mein Out!

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivii’ has released a romantic song titled ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ on Monday. The song gives a glimpse of the golden years of South Indian Cinema in the 60s and 70s.

Earlier the trailer shed light on the untold reality of Jayalalithaa, scaling over 30 years of her life from a 16-year old debutante to the emergence of the Superstar of Tamil Cinema as well as the legendary political journey of ‘Amma’ that changed the shape of Tamil Nadu Politics.

Check The song Here:

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy as Jayalalithaa and MGR respectively, ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’, pays a tribute to the innumerable blockbusters of the legendary South Indian superstars, by recreating four iconic original songs featuring the duo- Kannae Kaniyae and Enna Porutham from Rasiya Police 115 (1968), Ninathathai Nadathiyae from Nam Naadu (1969), Ninathen Vanthai from Kaavalkaaran (1967).

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on 10th September 2021.