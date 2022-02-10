Thalaivar 169: Superstar Rajinikanth collaborates with director Nelson Dilipkumar

It is a big announcement for countless fans of Superstar Rajinikanth! The Thalaiva and director Nelson Dilipkumar have collaborated for a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 169.

Production House Sun Pictures’ Twitter handle announced the same via a video which had music composer Anirudh, Nelson and Rajinikanth sharing the frame. The tweet read, “#Thalaivar169BySunPictures: https://youtu.be/EtXQqufHoAk Presenting Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial (sic).”

Sharing the same on Twitter, director Nelson wrote: “Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir, happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169 (sic).”

Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! ❤️❤️❤️#respect #humbled #thalaivar169 https://t.co/RKT2ZgVZUN — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) February 10, 2022

Also, music composer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted, “One and only Superstar @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar directorial @sunpictures We are back with #Thalaivar169 (sic).”

Since the past few days, there was a buzz on social media that Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson will be joining hands for Thalaiva’s next. And, with the announcement of ‘Thalaivar 169’ the rumours have come true.

Thalaivar 169, which will be the 169th film in Rajinikanth’s career, is expected to go on the floor sometime between December 2022 and February 2023. Reports suggest that Thalaivar 169 will be high on content with a quirky screenplay.