Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Loses To Chen Yufei In Semis

Bangkok: PV Sindhu lost to reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei in the women’s singles semi-final of Thailand Open 2022 at the Impact Arena here.

After an initial 3-3 battle, Sindhu, seeded sixth, was lagging 7-11 at the interval in the first game.

Chen continued to dominate the rallies and eventually held five game points. Sinhu saved two before handing the opening game to her Chinese rival.

The world number 7 Indian produced a better show in the second game, leading 6-3 before moving into the break with a narrow two-point cushion.

But the Chinese world number 4 soon tightened her game and turned the tables, moving to a 15-12 advantage.

Earlier, the former world champion, defeated the world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan shuttler 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarterfinals of the BWF Super 500 event.

Sindhu will next compete at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 scheduled to be held in Jakartka from June 7 to 12.