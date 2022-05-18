Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Second Round

New Delhi: Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced into the men’s singles second round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday.

Srikanth defeated Brice Leverdez of France with 18-21 21-10 21-16 scoreline.

He will next face qualifier Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Recently, the Indian men’s team, led by Srikanth, had beaten powerhouse and 14-time champions Indonesia in the final to win the country’s maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday.

However, in the women’s singles, Indian qualifier Ashmita Chaliha lost to seventh seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thaliand.

The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also suffered a first round exit, losing to the eighth-seeded Japanese duo of Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 17-21 17-21 in 34 minutes.

Other top Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, who was also a member of the historic Thomas Cup title winning team, will be in action later in the day.