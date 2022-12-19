Thai Princess, Who Collapsed Last Week, Remains Hospitalised

Bangkok: The Thai king’s eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, is reportedly stable and receiving support for her heart, lungs, and kidney after she initially fell ill on Wednesday evening.

In a statement issued Monday morning, the palace said her condition was “stable at one level”, without elaborating.

“Her royal highness’s heartbeat is controlled by medicine, the statement said, adding that the systole — part of the process by which the heart beats — “does not go well”.

“The medical team has offered her royal highness medicine and equipment to support the work of her royal highness’s heart, lung, and kidney,” the statement added.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, lost consciousness early on Wednesday in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and was flown by helicopter to Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok after her condition stabilised “to a certain level”, the palace said in a statement on Thursday.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and many senior officials, politicians and religious leaders visited Chulalongkorn hospital on Friday to lay orange flowers, the colour associated with the princess, and sign a book of well wishes.

Thailand’s Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana has requested all Thai temples at home and abroad to conduct special daily chanting sessions for the princess, an official announcement from the National Office of Buddhism said.

Known in Thailand as “Princess Bha”, is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the only child from his first marriage.

The kingdom’s succession rules favour male heirs; however, the palace has not formally announced an heir apparent.