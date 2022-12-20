Thai Navy Vessel Sinking: Bodies Of Four Crew Members Recovered

The bodies of four crew members have been recovered from a Thai warship that sank off the country’s south-east coast.

“Four found dead,” commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy Choengchai Chomchoengpaet told a press conference in Bangkok.

According to reports, the dead sailors were found on Tuesday with two survivors, all wearing life vests. However, seacrh is underway for 24 sailors.

More than 70 survivors from the HTMS Sukhothai have been hauled from the sea since the vessel went down late Sunday roughly 37km off Thailand’s southeastern coast.