Bhubaneswar: A textile plant will be established in Bhadrak in the coming days, while a mega dual feed cracker plant will be set up in Paradip, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain told the State Assembly on Friday.

In reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, Swain apprised the Assembly about the state government’s decision to set up a textile park in Bhadrak.

In response to MLA Dusmanta Swain’s starred question, the Industries Minister said that the bio products of this cracker plant will be used in Bhadrak Textile Park. This work will be done in collaboration with IOCL.

Similarly, the state government is taking steps to establish more MSME parks in the coming days. Minister Swain said that employment opportunities in the state will increase only if MSME units grow.

The Minister further said that the State Government is taking steps to make the trained workers self-reliant as per the State MSME Development Policy, 2022.

With an emphasis on getting more income generation for young men and women, their education and vocational training have been arranged under Sudaksha Yojana. In addition to this, they are being provided hostel accommodation and scholarships, the minister said in the House.