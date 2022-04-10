Test blasts for Supertech twin towers in UP today

Noida: A test blast to demolish Supertech twin towers in Noida will be conducted on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The two 40-storeyed buildings will be actually brought down on May 22. The Supreme Court in August ordered the demolition of the structures, as its construction violated the minimum distance requirement.

The two buildings are located in Noida’s Sector 93A and close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. While one tower has a height of 103 metres, another is at a height of around 97 metres. Both towers together have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

This test explosion will be conducted on two floors and the columns have been selected in the basement and on the 14th floor.

“A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald twin towers situated in Sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday (April 10), at 2.30 pm. For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the Military and Police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 PM and 2.45 PM,” the advisory stated.