Tesla Launches All-Electric Cyberquad For Kids

New Delhi: Tesla has recently launched a four-wheel ATV(all-terrain vehicle) for kids named Cyberquad. The company claimed it to be suitable for kids anyone 8-years old and up.

The all-electric Cyberquad is priced at $1,900. It is available to order on the Tesla website currently in the US and will begin shipping in two to four weeks. The latest ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph.

According to Tesla, it will take up to 5 hours to completely charge the kid’s ATV, and the battery range can be affected by a user’s weight, the terrain, and the speed setting. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or what Tesla calls a “yoke” wheel. Tesla is expected to bring the Cybertruck to the market by the end of next year, but Musk said that he will give a product roadmap update early in 2022.