Tesla CEO Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021. The Tesla CEO saw his company’s market value soar to more than $1 trillion this year.

Musk is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX and leads the brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

This year he has overseen his electric car company become the most valuable carmaker in the world surpassing Ford Motor and General Motors combined. His rocket company also send an all-civilian crew to the edge of space.

Edward Felsenthal, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said “For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.”

According to the magazine, “The Person of the Year” signifies somebody “who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse.”

Time magazine named the teenage pop singer Olivia Rodrigo as its “Entertainer of the Year”, American gymnast Simone Biles “Athlete of the Year” and vaccine scientists were named “Heroes of the Year”.

Time began this tradition in 1927. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly given the “Person of the Year” title last year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have also received the title in the past.