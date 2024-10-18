Srinagar: A non-local was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian area on Thursday. The body of the victim was shifted to the hospital. The security forces reached the spot to begin the probe into the matter.

Earlier in the month, a soldier from the Indian Army was discovered deceased with bullet wounds after being abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by police sources on Wednesday, October 9.

During a joint anti-terrorism operation initiated on October 8 by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag’s forest area, two soldiers from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were abducted. However, one soldier managed to escape despite sustaining two bullet injuries.

