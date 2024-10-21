New Delhi: In a stern response to the recent terror attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed that the perpetrators will face the harshest consequences.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday evening, resulted in the tragic deaths of a doctor and six labourers at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Expressing immense grief over the loss of lives, Shah extended his sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” Shah stated.

The attack took place at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Ganderbal district, where the labourers were having dinner in their camp. The terrorists opened fire indiscriminately, killing two labourers on the spot, while the doctor and four others succumbed to their injuries later. Several others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at SKIMS, Soura, in Srinagar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemning the attack and assuring that the culprits will be brought to justice.

This attack comes just days after another incident in Shopian, where a labourer from Bihar was killed. The repeated targeting of non-local workers has raised concerns about the safety and security of those working on development projects in the region.

