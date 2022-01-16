Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Forces In Srinagar; Civilian, Cop Injured

Srinagar: A civilian and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city on Sunday evening, the police said.

According to the police, militants hurled a grenade towards a team of security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar this evening.

“Two persons were injured in this explosion, selection grade constable Mehraj and civilian Mushtaq Ahmad. “Both the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” a police officer said.

Terror group The Resistance Force (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported Republicworld.com