Terrorists Attack Police Team In Srinagar

Srinagar: Terrorists attacked a police team in the Noor Bagh area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. However, it is yet to be cleared regarding any casualties from both sides.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, a team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway.

According to J-K police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that a labourer was shot dead by terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district.