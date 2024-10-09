Anantnag: Two soldiers of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forested region of Anantnag district on Tuesday. The abduction took place in the Kokernag area, a region known for its dense forests and challenging terrain.

According to sources, the soldiers were on duty when they were overpowered and taken by the militants. However, in a fortunate turn of events, one of the soldiers managed to escape and return to safety. The escaped soldier has provided crucial information that is aiding the ongoing search operation.

Security forces, including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, have launched a massive search operation to locate and rescue the missing soldier. The operation is being conducted under tight security, with additional forces deployed to comb the area

