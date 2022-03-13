Terrorist Who Killed Off-Duty CRPF Jawan In Kashmir’s Shopian, Arrested

Srinagar: Kashmir Police today arrested the terrorist who killed an off duty CRPF jawan in South Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, 34-year-old Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, the off duty CRPF jawan, was shot dead by terrorists near his residence in the Chotipora area of Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries while on way to a hospital.

Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir, said that the pistol used for committing the crime was recovered from the suspect and a case was registered. IGP Kashmir said that an overground worker who accompanied the terrorist during the crime was also arrested.

We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 13, 2022

