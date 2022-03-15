Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In J&K’s Awantipora

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces at the Charsoo area of the Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of the terrorists at the area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated. In the gunfight, one unidentified terrorist was killed.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Monday, the Kulgam police busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir.