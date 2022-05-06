Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. During the operation, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In retaliation, security forces gunned down a terrorist.

However, the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra are being ascertained, said reports.