Terrorist Involved In Attack On CRPF Personnel Killed In Encounter In Srinagar

Srinagar: A terrorist involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel in Srinagar was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Based on inputs of the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces in Sirhama area. As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter, said reports.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain ultra was involved in the recent attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.