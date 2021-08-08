Terror Funding Case: NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In J&K

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 45 locations across Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district in connection with a terror funding case.

This comes a day after eleven employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked for having terror links.

Reportedly, the raids, assisted by J&K Police and CRPF, are being conducted across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian, among others.

The home of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War is also raided.

On July 10, the investigating agency had arrested six people from across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

A Delhi Court had earlier ordered the framing of charges against four alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists observing prima facie evidence against them for receiving funds from Pakistan to plot terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.