‘Teri Meherbaniya 2’ Announced! Check Out The First Look

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia has announced Teri Meherbaniya 2, the sequel of Teri Meherbaniyan. The movie will feature two German shepherds.

Reportedly, KC BOKADIA has delivered solid hits with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, SalmanKhan, SRK, Mithun Chakraborty, and JackieShroff.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle to share the news. Take A Look:

Teri Meherbaniyan, starring Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon and Amrish Puri, was a remake of the Kannada movie Thaliya Bhagya (1984), which was directed by Vijay Reddy who also helmed the Hindi remake.

The film was about a loyal dog who takes revenge on his owner’s killers.