Tension Prevails Over Clash Between Student Groups In IGIT Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed on the premises of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT), Sarang in Dhenkanal district last night following a clash between two groups of students.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the third-year students and final-year students over a football match and the argument took an ugly turn when some students of the final year allegedly overpowered the third-year students entering into their Hostel.

On receiving information, a team of police reached the spot to maintain the law and order situation.

On the other hand, hostels including Bhaskar, Brahmas, and Tejas have been vacated by the college authorities in order to settle the dispute.