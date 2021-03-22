Tension Prevails At Rourkela Super Specialty Hospital

Rourkela: Tension prevailed for sometime at Ispat Super Specialty Hospital on Monday when CITU, CPI workers along with the locals ransacked the hospital.

Alleging lack of adequate doctors and staff nurses in the newly–inaugurated hospital, CITU and CPI (M) activists along with local residents barged into the hospital this morning and vandalised furniture and machines including chairs, tables and computers at the hospital.

The agitating activists relented only after, senior officials of RSP and the hospital, reached the spot and assured them that the issue will be taken seriously.

Notably, on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the hospital during his one-day visit to Rourkela.

The newly inaugurated 200-bed hospital has facilities for neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, and nephrology.

The left parties have been demanding the RSP authorities to handover the management of the newly constructed super specialty hospital to AIIMS so that the hospital can genuinely cater to the needs of the people in the locality.