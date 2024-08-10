Tension prevails as 1,000 Bangladeshis gather at Bengal border

Kolkata: The Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted large-scale attempt to entre India from Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar District, West Bengal, on Friday.

Approximately 1,000 people, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, mostly Hindus, approached the border seeking refuge in India, according to a BSF official release.

The BSF quickly responded by coordinating with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure these people were taken back, preventing any escalation.

The group had assembled about 400 meters from the fence near a water body in Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat district.

“The Bangladeshis had gathered at the border, but none were able to enter the country as the border was completely sealed. They were later taken back by the BGB into their own country,” a senior BSF official said.

Ikramul Haque, a local from Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal said, “Around 9-9.30am, a few people from Bangladesh gathered at the border and tried to infiltrate into India.”

He added that many of them are still there. “The crowd has thinned out a little now, though. Their arrival in India all of a sudden is not possible. There is a protocol for it. There is a large presence of the BSF,” Haque added.

“The quick and decisive actions of the BSF, in coordination with India’s civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue,” BSF said.