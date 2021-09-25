Tension Over Youth’s ‘Custodial Death’ In Bargarh; HRPC To Investigate

Bargarh: Tension ran high near the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bargarh on Saturday over the custodial death of a 25-year-old youth due to alleged police torture.

The incident took place yesterday (24th September), when one Gobinda Kumbhar, a resident of Tora village was picked up by police in connection with a quarrel case filed at the Town Police Station on July 20 this year.

Today morning, Kumbhar was shifted to a hospital after his health condition allegedly deteriorated. He was later shifted to the DHH where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth alleged that he was tortured in police custody throughout the night following which he succumbed.

Demanding justice, the deceased youth’s elder brother this morning threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the Bargarh DHH’s 7th floor.

Following this, a violent scuffle broke out between police personnel and a group of people during a protest.

The mob along with the bereaved family members resorted to vandalism of public property. To avoid untoward situations, the police personnel also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Reacting to the incident, Police DIG Satyanarayan Pankaj assured that the Human Rights Protection Cell will investigate the incident.

The DIG said, “Two separate investigations will be conducted into the case. HRPC investigation along with a judicial inquiry will be done.”

“Post-mortem of the deceased will be carried out under NHRC guidelines tomorrow,” he added.