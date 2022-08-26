Tension In Bolangir Hospital After Youth Dies Due To ‘Wrong Injections’

Bolangir: Tension prevails at Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir following the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence.

According to reports, the deceased has been Kanha Rout (26), son of Gobinda Rout of Ichchhapada in Bolangir.

Sources said Kanha was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir by his family members after he complained of mild chest pain this afternoon.

After admission to the casualty ward hospital, some trainee nurses and doctors attended to Kanha and administered him two injections. However, after five minutes Kandha succumbed to death, sources added.

Following this, the family members of the deceased alleged that Kanha died due to “wrong injections” administered in the casualty ward.

As tension prevailed near the post-mortem room also, Bolangir town police station took custody of the dead body for autopsy and is investigating the situation.