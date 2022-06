Tension Erupts In Malkangiri’s MV-72 After Minor Boy Goes Missing

Malkangiri: Tension erupted at MV-72 village in Malkangiri district after a minor boy went missing.

According to reports, villagers blocked the road alleging the boy was abducted by a businessman. The agitators demand immediate action in this regard.

On getting information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators

More details are awaited.