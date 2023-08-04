Tension Erupts At Unit-2 Market Building After Makeshift Vendors Barred From Opening Shops

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Unit-2 Market Building on Friday after members of the Central Market Association restricted some makeshift vendors to run their shops and the matter landed at Capital police station.

After remaining shut for 18 days, the Unit-2 Market Building reopened on Thursday after rounds of discussion and assurances from the BMC.

However, tension erupted in the marketplace after makeshift vendors started opening their shops inside the market leading to a commotion between the owners of the permanent shops and the makeshift vendors on Friday.

Last evening, the All Odisha Roadside Vendors Association stated that their members would also reopen their shops when the Market Building reopens on Saturday. Accordingly, at 2 PM today, multiple makeshift vendors tried to open their shops inside the market.

Members of the Central Market Association allegedly vandalized the makeshift shop of one, Arun Kumar Ray, following which tension prevailed between the two groups for some time.

Later, the concerned makeshift vendor lodged a written complaint against 5 members of the market association and 15 others in the Capital Police Station.

Pratap Sahu, president of the All Odisha Roadside Vendors Association, informed that after the opening of the market on Saturday morning, all makeshift vendors will start business in the market.

On the contrary, according to the law and according to the agreement of BMC, makeshift vendors can no longer do business inside the market. BMC will look into their demands and we have no part in it, the Central Market Association members said.

Association’s Joint Secretary Ranjit Mohanty said, “If the makeshift vendors attempt to run business we will put up a strong resistance and actions will be taken according to the situation.

The Unit-2 Market Building, the most popular shopping destination in Bhubaneswar, was closed for 18 days demanding the eviction of the makeshift vendors. The market reopened on Thursday after the renewal of the agreement between the BMC and the Central Market Association.