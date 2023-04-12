Tension At Vedanta FACOR Company After Accident, Sec 144 Clamped

Bhadrak: The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC following on the premises of at Vedanta FACOR (Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd) Company following tension after an accident.

Section 144 has been imposed in the plant area as a precautionary measure by the administration in view of the ongoing agitation. On Tuesday, two workers (charging car drivers) working at the plant suffered critical burn injuries in blast furnace that led to an unrest on the factory premises.

Earlier on March 23, an operator was burnt due to exposure to fire in the furnace and died while undergoing treatment. Less than a month after the fresh incident triggered tension.

The workers who sustained serious burns injuries have been airlifted from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai for better treatment as their condition is critical.

In view of this, section 144 has been slapped by the district administration and the order has been implemented in the 2000 meter area of ​​the plant along with the plant gate. Five platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.