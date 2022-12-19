Tension At Salia Sahi During Eviction For Road Expansion

Bhubaneswar: Palpable tension erupted at Salia Sahi slum area here on Monday during an eviction drive undertaken by the Government for road expansion work.

Slum dwellers had a verbal duel with police which later turned violent. Police had to resort to lathi charge against some protesters.

The government initiated the eviction drive in the slum area to expand a road, which was protested by the locals. They demanded proper rehabilitation before eviction. The protesters said that they should be provided land and house before dismantling their huts.

Due to stiff protest, the BMC and BDA officials halted the exercise for the day. Hundreds of slum dwellers staged a sit-in in front of the bulldozers to register their protest.

Senior police officials tried to pacify the protesters. However, they were adamant over their demands.

Notably, the BMC is widening roads in every lane and by-lanes of the Capital city ahead of the Hockey World Cup.