Tension At Chandrasekharpur Fuel Station After Staffer Thrashes Cab Driver

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at Chandrasekharpur fuel station here on Sunday after a staff of the petrol pump allegedly thrashed a cab driver.

According to reports, the incident occurred this afternoon when the cab driver had reached the filling station for refuelling his car.

Meanwhile, an altercation broke out between an employee of the station and the cab driver. The situation turned worse after the employee beat the cab driver black and blue.

Soon after the incident, several cab drivers staged a protest demanding the arrest of the petrol pump employee.