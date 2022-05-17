Tension After Blank Firing In Bhubaneswar, None Hurt

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at CRP square in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday after two bike-borne youths fired two rounds in the air. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

According to available information, the incident took place near the Amrit Market Complex area when miscreants came on a four-wheeler, opened fire in the air and fled the spot immediately.

The locals alleged that the duo resort to blank firing to spread fear in the locality.

The situation was brought under control after Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh reached the place and pacified the locals by assuring them action against the accused after investigation.